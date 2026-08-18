Calais Campbell thanks NFL community following mother's death

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The Brief NFL star Calais Campbell expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support following his mother's murder at a Buckhead townhome. Ciarre Campbell remains jailed on murder and assault charges as court proceedings move forward in Fulton County. The veteran defensive end said football provides him joy while he processes his grief.



NFL defensive end Calais Campbell thanked the football community for its support on Tuesday after police say his brother murdered their mother at a Buckhead townhome in June.

What we know:

The veteran lineman spoke out at a news conference held by the Baltimore Ravens during training camp.

He shared that the past few months have been difficult for his family, but he appreciated the prayers and love coming from across the NFL.

"You know, these last couple months have been pretty tough for me and my family, but we’re working through it," Campbell said. "I really appreciate all the love and support and the prayers that have been coming from really all over the NFL community."

He emphasized that staying on the field is helping him maintain joy during a painful time, even though his training routine was adjusted following the death of his mother, Nateal Campbell.

Calais Campbell- Former Denver South star player Calais Campbell of University of Miami, right, celebrates his draft pick from Arizona Cardinals with his mother Nateal at ESPN Zone in Denver on Saturday. The Denver Post / Hyoung Chang (Photo By Hyoun Expand

The backstory:

Police arrested Ciarre Campbell on June 30 after family members called 911 with growing concerns.

The caller reported that Ciarre, who suffers from schizophrenia, took his mother's vehicle.

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Officers responded to the Habersham Townhomes in the 3500 block of Roswell Road, forced their way inside, and found 71-year-old Nateal Campbell dead.

Ciarre Campbell was detained at the scene and charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and weapon possession.

Records show he had a court date on Aug. 17, with a motions hearing set for Nov. 30 and a final plea hearing scheduled for Jan. 4, 2027.

Ciarre Campbell withdrew his request for bond in a Fulton County courtroom on July 21, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the Fulton County Superior Court will rule during Ciarre Campbell's upcoming hearings. Investigators have not publicly detailed what led up to the violent confrontation at the home.