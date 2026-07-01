NFL's Calais Campbell's mother killed in Buckhead: 911 call released

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The Brief Atlanta police released the 911 call and mug shot connected to the Buckhead homicide investigation involving the family of former Falcons player Calais Campbell. The caller told dispatchers he was concerned after surveillance video appeared to contradict what his brother was saying about their mother's whereabouts. The man charged in the case waived his first court appearance Thursday morning.



Atlanta police have released the 911 call and mug shot connected to the Buckhead homicide investigation that claimed the life of the mother of former Atlanta Falcons player Calais Campbell, as the man charged in the case waived his first court appearance Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mother of former Atlanta Falcons player found dead, brother arrested

What we know:

Family members have identified the victim as Nateal Campbell, while Fulton County Jail records identify the suspect as Ciarre Campbell, her son. However, Atlanta police have not officially released the identities of either the victim or the suspect.

According to police, officers responded to a welfare check Tuesday afternoon at the Habersham Townhomes in the 3500 block of Roswell Road after receiving a call from a concerned family member. Officers forced their way into the home after learning a man had barricaded himself inside. They found a 71-year-old woman dead and detained the man at the scene.

911 caller feared something was wrong

In the newly released 911 call, a man tells the dispatcher he became concerned after his brother, who he said suffers from schizophrenia, drove away in their mother's car — something he described as highly unusual.

The caller also told dispatchers that surveillance video from a neighbor did not match what his brother was saying.

At another point in the call, the family member pleaded with dispatchers as they waited outside the home.

The dispatcher instructed the family to wait for officers to arrive.

Charges and court appearance

According to Fulton County Jail records, Ciarre Campbell has been charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife or gun during the commission of a felony. Arrest warrants obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta allege the victim's throat was cut with a knife.

Campbell was scheduled to make his first appearance in Fulton County court Thursday morning but waived the hearing.

Family asks for privacy

The Campbell family confirmed Nateal Campbell's death Wednesday and asked for privacy as they grieve.

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the family said. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family."

The Baltimore Ravens, Calais Campbell's current team, also released a statement expressing condolences and asking the public to respect the family's privacy.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

More about Calais Campbell and family

Calais Campbell is a veteran NFL defensive lineman who has played for several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. He played for the Falcons in 2023 and is now back with the Ravens for what is listed as his 19th NFL season.

Campbell was drafted by the Cardinals in 2008 after starring at the University of Miami. Over his long career, he has become one of the NFL's most respected defensive players, earning six Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors and a spot on the league's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Off the field, Campbell has long been recognized for his commitment to serving others. He and his family — including his mother, Nateal, and siblings Keyonne, Kemba, Jamar, Raj, Ciarre, Severin and Jared — founded the Charles R. Campbell Foundation to honor their late father, Charles R. Campbell, who died in 2003. The foundation focuses on supporting children, strengthening families and continuing Charles Campbell's legacy of community service.

Calais Campbell- Former Denver South star player Calais Campbell of University of Miami, right, celebrates his draft pick from Arizona Cardinals with his mother Nateal at ESPN Zone in Denver on Saturday. The Denver Post / Hyoung Chang (Photo By Hyoun Expand