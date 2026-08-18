Major I-285 shutdown planned between Cascade Road and Langford Parkway

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The Brief GDOT will fully close all northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 in southwest Fulton County from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31. All lanes will be shut down between Cascade Road (Exit 7) and SR 166/Langford Parkway (Exit 5). Drivers should use SR 166/Langford Parkway, the I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector and I-20 as a detour.



The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has planned yet another weekend full-lane closure on I-285, with detours in place.

What we know:

GDOT stated that northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 between SR 166/Langford Parkway (Exit 5) and Cascade Road (Exit 7) will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

The department added that drivers should use SR 166/Langford Parkway, the I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector and I-20.

The backstory:

The construction is part of the $206 million I-285 Westside Rebuild project, a major effort to replace aging concrete pavement across a 10-mile stretch from South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road. Spanning Fulton and Cobb counties, the overall project is scheduled to wrap up in 2028.

What we don't know:

Weekend weather conditions could cause delays or force GDOT to postpone the work. Scattered afternoon showers are possible in the metro Atlanta area this weekend.

What's next:

GDOT stated that full lane closures are coming in September, including Sept. 11-14 and Sept. 25-27.

What you can do:

Drivers should slow down in work areas and pay attention to message boards and signage.