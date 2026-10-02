Cherokee deputy fired, accused of using fake Facebook to target individual

The Brief Cpl. Charles Mills was terminated from the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office following an internal investigation. Authorities allege Mills created a fake Facebook account to target an individual he previously arrested in 2025. Sheriff's office officials determined Mills violated department code of conduct policies.



A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy has been fired after an internal investigation found he created a fake social media account to target an individual he previously arrested, according to authorities.

What we know:

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office launched an internal probe after receiving an allegation about one of its employees.

According to authorities, Cpl. Charles Mills is accused of creating a fake Facebook account to target an individual the deputy previously arrested.

Mills had arrested the individual in 2025, the sheriff's office said.

Mills was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. While the probe is ongoing, leadership determined he violated department policy and terminated him.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific contents or posts made by the fake Facebook account, if any.

The identity of the individual targeted by the account has not been disclosed.

It remains unclear whether Mills will face any criminal charges related to the incident.