Convicted felon facing murder, arson charges after Atlanta apartment fire

The Brief Atlanta police secured murder warrants for Robert Smith following a deadly apartment fire at 1700 Stanton Road SW. Firefighters discovered an unidentified body with severe burns inside the unit during a morning fire on Sept. 24. Smith remains held at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges while facing new murder and arson charges.



Atlanta police secured arrest warrants Friday for a 23-year-old convicted felon in connection with a deadly apartment fire late last month.

Atlanta police murder investigation

What we know:

Investigators obtained warrants Friday charging 23-year-old Robert Smith with murder, aggravated assault and first-degree arson.

Firefighters responding to a morning blaze on Sept. 24 at 1700 Stanton Road SW discovered an unidentified person dead inside an apartment with apparent burns.

According to police, Smith is a convicted felon with six previous criminal cycles in Georgia, including past charges for armed robbery, motor vehicle hijacking, battery and aggravated assault.

Unidentified victim arson details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity or cause of death for the victim found inside the burned apartment.

Police have not detailed what led investigators to connect Smith to the fire and homicide.

Fulton County jail suspect history

What's next:

Smith is currently held at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.