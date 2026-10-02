Convicted felon facing murder, arson charges after Atlanta apartment fire
ATLANTA - Atlanta police secured arrest warrants Friday for a 23-year-old convicted felon in connection with a deadly apartment fire late last month.
Atlanta police murder investigation
What we know:
Investigators obtained warrants Friday charging 23-year-old Robert Smith with murder, aggravated assault and first-degree arson.
Firefighters responding to a morning blaze on Sept. 24 at 1700 Stanton Road SW discovered an unidentified person dead inside an apartment with apparent burns.
According to police, Smith is a convicted felon with six previous criminal cycles in Georgia, including past charges for armed robbery, motor vehicle hijacking, battery and aggravated assault.
Unidentified victim arson details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identity or cause of death for the victim found inside the burned apartment.
Police have not detailed what led investigators to connect Smith to the fire and homicide.
Fulton County jail suspect history
What's next:
Smith is currently held at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided arrest warrant details and incident reports, as well as Fulton County Jail records.