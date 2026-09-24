Man found dead after suspicious apartment fire in SW Atlanta

The Brief Firefighters found a 22-year-old man dead in a southwest Atlanta apartment Wednesday night. Fire officials said the fire was out by the time crews arrived at the Stanton Road complex. Police homicide investigators and fire investigators are working to determine what happened.



A fire call at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday night has become a death investigation after firefighters found a man dead inside one of the units.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue was called to the complex on Stanton Road around 9:45 p.m. Fire officials said crews found the man in a bedroom. Police homicide investigators said he was 22 years old.

Fire was out when crews arrived

Fire officials said there was no active fire or visible damage outside the apartment when firefighters arrived. The smoke had dissipated, but an odor of smoke remained.

Homicide investigators described the fire as suspicious. Atlanta police and fire investigators are working to determine how the man died and what caused the fire.

Family friends told FOX 5 Atlanta they believe the man may have been shot and burned.

What we don't know:

The name of the deceased had not been released as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday. Police have not confirmed if the man was shot and burned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Information above is subject to change.