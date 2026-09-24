At least 7 spas shut down in Whitfield County investigation

The Brief At least seven spas have been shut down following a months-long investigation in Whitfield County. Deputies and Dalton police searched the businesses this week and arrested nearly a dozen customers and employees. Sheriff Darren Pierce said community complaints prompted the investigation.



At least seven spas have been shut down following a months-long investigation in Whitfield County, near the Georgia-Tennessee state line.

What we know:

Sheriff’s deputies and Dalton police officers executed search warrants at the businesses this week.

Nearly a dozen people, including customers and employees, were arrested, according to officials.

Authorities have not provided the names of the businesses or information about those who were arrested at this time.

Sheriff cites community complaints

What they're saying:

Whitfield County Sheriff Darren Pierce said complaints from residents led to the investigation.

"We listen to your complaints," Pierce said. "It may take us some time to act on those because we want to make sure that these investigations are done the right way."

Pierce said he plans to work with county commissioners on an ordinance for massage and spa businesses aimed at preventing illegal operations.