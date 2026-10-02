Motorcyclist killed in Dunwoody crash on Tilly Mill Road, police say

The Brief A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in Dunwoody on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Authorities said a 17-year-old driver was turning onto Tilly Mill Road when the crash occurred. The investigation remains active, and authorities are asking witnesses to come forward.



A 21-year-old man was killed in a deadly motorcycle crash on Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened on Tilly Mill Road and East Madison Drive around 5:15 p.m.

Police said a motorcycle and a sedan were involved in the incident.

Authorities added that a 17-year-old girl was driving the sedan southbound on E. Madison Drive, when she began to make a left turn onto Tilly Mill Road, then crashing into the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Christian Yeshitela, 21, was ejected.

Yeshitela was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the 17-year-old driver.

It remains unclear what specific factors contributed to the crash or if any charges will be filed.

What you can do:

The incident remains under active investigation, and authorities are asking the public for help.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Wiencek at Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov or 678-382-6919.