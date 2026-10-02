Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Bremen, police say

The Brief Police are investigating after a deadly shooting led to an arrest at a home on Pacific Avenue in Bremen early Thursday morning. Authorities said that 63-year-old Ted Kiser was found dead outside the doorway of the home. A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the case, but the charges have not been disclosed.



A 63-year-old man is now dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Bremen home early Thursday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened at 9:20 a.m. at a home on Pacific Avenue.

Bremen police said officers found Ted Kiser, 63, of Buchanan, dead outside the doorway of the home.

Authorities added that the suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect or the charges the suspect is facing at this time, but stated Bremen police and Haralson County District Attorney's Office are reviewing the charges.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, and the motive is unknown.