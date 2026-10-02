'Is this about the girl?': Man convicted of Acworth attempted rape

article

The Brief A Cherokee County jury convicted Sedric Charles Williams of attempted rape and sexual battery following a four-day trial in Canton. Deputies identified the 33-year-old man after he cornered a woman near an overpass along Highway 92 in August 2024. DNA evidence and security footage helped prosecutors secure the guilty verdicts after less than an hour of jury deliberation.



A Cherokee County jury found 33-year-old Sedric Charles Williams guilty of criminal attempt to commit rape and sexual battery after a highway overpass attack.

The verdict came Thursday following a four-day trial in Canton.

Cherokee County Jury Conviction

What we know:

A jury convicted Sedric Charles Williams, 33, of one count of criminal attempt to commit rape and two counts of sexual battery on Thursday.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before returning the guilty verdict, while finding him not guilty of criminal attempt to commit aggravated sodomy.

The conviction stems from an early morning attack on Aug. 1, 2024, along Highway 92 near Acworth.

A woman told deputies she was walking from McDonald's to RaceTrac when an unknown man asked her for sex and then followed her onto the Highway 92 and I-75 overpass to assault her.

Cherokee Sheriff Investigation Details

The backstory:

The victim escaped her attacker and hid inside the RaceTrac store while calling 911. Cherokee Sheriff's Office deputies reviewed RaceTrac security footage and sent images of Williams to neighboring law enforcement agencies.

A deputy spotted Williams on Aug. 2, 2024. When approached, Williams asked the deputy, "Is this about the girl?" and claimed, "I just touched her back."

DNA Evidence In Canton Trial

By the numbers:

Prosecutors presented more than 50 exhibits during the four-day trial that began Sunday, Sept. 28. Evidence included the victim's 911 call, surveillance footage showing both individuals right after the assault, and physical evidence from a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam.

Nine witnesses testified for the state, including the victim, another similar victim, law enforcement officers, a sexual assault nurse, and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic biologist who linked Williams' DNA to the crime scene.

Superior Court Judicial Sentencing

What's next:

Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis set sentencing for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Unanswered Questions In Case

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced the exact prison sentence Williams faces at his upcoming court appearance.

It remains unclear where Williams will serve his sentence following the court's formal ruling.