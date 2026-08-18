Waffle House explains why it fired viral rapper Rockstar Riley

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The Brief Waffle House says Rockstar Riley was fired after repeatedly violating company rules against unauthorized filming on its property. The company says Riley had been warned but later filmed a music video in a Waffle House parking lot with a production crew, lighting and backup dancers. Riley has said he loves Waffle House and would have welcomed the chance to work with the company on an official commercial.



Waffle House is explaining why it fired an employee who went viral for making music about the Atlanta-based restaurant chain.

ORIGINAL STORY: Metro Atlanta Waffle House worker says he was fired after viral song

What we know:

The employee, known as Rockstar Riley, gained attention online with Waffle House-themed songs and videos. He later told TMZ he was fired after reporting for a shift at a Sandy Springs restaurant.

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Waffle House says Riley wasn't fired for making music about the company, but for repeatedly filming promotional content on company property without permission.

Waffle House says Riley was warned

What they're saying:

In a statement, Waffle House said its policies prohibit employees from using company property to create content for personal promotion, commercial gain or brand monetization without approval.

The company says management repeatedly explained those rules to Riley and warned him that additional violations could cost him his job.

Despite those warnings, Waffle House says Riley later filmed a music video in a restaurant parking lot with a production crew, lighting and backup dancers.

"Candidly, we did everything we could to help him keep his job, but because of these repeated policy violations, he left us no choice," the company said.

Waffle House also clarified Riley's work history. The company says he was first hired in 2008 but worked there on and off, totaling a little more than four and a half years. He most recently returned in August 2025.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW

"Waffle House ended its employment relationship with Mr. Riley following repeated violations of Company policy prohibiting unauthorized filming of promotional media content on Company property. Despite being originally hired in 2008, Mr. Riley most recently returned to the company in August of 2025. He has worked off and on, accumulating a total of just over four and a half years of service within that 18-year span.

Waffle House supports our Associates' personal creative pursuits outside of work. However, our policies prohibit the use of Company property as a venue for filming or producing content intended for personal promotion, commercial gain, or brand monetization without prior authorization, which Mr. Riley did not obtain.

Management repeatedly communicated these expectations to Mr. Riley, and he understood that disregarding them would subject him to additional discipline, including termination. Despite those conversations, Mr. Riley later filmed a music video in the parking lot of a Waffle House restaurant without permission – going so far as to bring in production crew, lighting, and backup dancers.

Candidly, we did everything we could to help him keep his job, but because of these repeated policy violations, he left us no choice."

Riley says he loves Waffle House

The other side:

Before his firing, Riley told TMZ that Waffle House was special to him because it was his first job. He said he had created an entire collection of music about the restaurant and would have loved to turn the viral attention into an official partnership.

"I'm not going to lie, if that opportunity came, I would love to do it hands down," Riley said. "I love Waffle House."

Riley has since launched a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $1,700 as of Tuesday afternoon.