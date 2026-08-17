Metro Atlanta Waffle House worker says he was fired after viral song

The Brief A former Waffle House employee known as Rockstar Riley says he was fired after his song and music video about the restaurant chain went viral. TMZ reports Riley was asked to remove social media content showing him in his Waffle House uniform but refused and continued making content. Riley has since launched a GoFundMe that has raised more than $1,500.



A former Waffle House employee who went viral for rapping about the Atlanta-based restaurant chain says the attention ultimately cost him his job.

What we know:

The employee, known as Rockstar Riley, recorded a song about Waffle House and filmed a music video inside one of the chain's kitchens. The video attracted thousands of views online.

Riley told TMZ that he reported for his shift Friday at a Waffle House location in Sandy Springs and was fired.

According to TMZ, Riley had previously been told to delete social media posts that showed him wearing his Waffle House uniform. TMZ reported that Riley refused and continued creating content before the company terminated his employment.

What they're saying:

Before he was fired, Riley told TMZ that he would welcome the opportunity to work with Waffle House on an official commercial.

"I'm not going to lie, if that opportunity came, I would love to do it hands down," Riley said. "I love Waffle House."

Riley said the restaurant chain has a personal connection for him because Waffle House was his first job when he was younger. He said he had even put together an entire collection of music specifically about the company.

Following his firing, Riley started a GoFundMe campaign that had raised more than $1,500.

As of Saturday, Waffle House had not responded to TMZ's request for comment about Riley's firing.