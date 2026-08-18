Tacos at Waffle House? Atlanta gets first taste of new menu
ATLANTA - Scattered, smothered, covered — and now maybe folded into a tortilla?
Waffle House is trying something decidedly different at dozens of restaurants around metro Atlanta: tacos.
What we know:
The Georgia-based restaurant chain is testing seven taco varieties at 45 Atlanta-area locations for a limited time, giving customers a chance to decide whether tacos belong alongside waffles, hashbrowns and patty melts.
And because this is Waffle House, there are no breakfast taco time restrictions. The entire taco menu is available any time of day.
What they're saying:
Waffle House says the test has been underway for about a week, and customers appear to be warming up to the idea.
"It has only been a week, but the early feedback has been positive," the company said in an email to FOX 5 Atlanta.
There's no word yet on whether the experiment could eventually expand beyond Georgia or become a permanent addition to the Waffle House menu.
What's on the Waffle House taco menu?
There are four breakfast choices, each combining scrambled eggs and cheese with a choice of meat:
- Bacon, egg and cheese
- Sausage, egg and cheese
- Chicken sausage, egg and cheese
- Ham, egg and cheese
For customers looking for something closer to Waffle House's lunch and dinner menu, there are three more choices: a patty melt taco, chicken melt taco and cheesesteak melt taco. Those versions include grilled onions and cheese.
All seven can be ordered morning, noon or night.
Where can you get Waffle House tacos?
The test stretches across a large portion of metro Atlanta and into several surrounding communities.
Alpharetta
571 South Main Street
3319 Old Milton Parkway
2850 Holcomb Bridge Road
Atlanta
4532 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Auburn
20 Auburn Park Drive
Bethlehem
213 Exchange Boulevard
Buford
3270 Buford Drive
4770 Friendship Road
3310 Hamilton Mill Road
4115 Buford Drive
2916 Buford Drive
1935 Braselton Highway
Dacula
772 Dacula Road
3585 Braselton Highway
Doraville
4375 Tilly Mill Road
Duluth
1825 Pleasant Hill Road
3335 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
2320 Satellite Boulevard
1100 Old Peachtree Road
2250 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Flowery Branch
7415 Spout Springs Road
5536 McEver Road
Johns Creek
10792 Jones Bridge Road
9650 Medlock Bridge Road
Lawrenceville
1205 Lakes Parkway
926 Pleasant Hill Road
932 Buford Drive
455 Bethesda School Road
Lilburn
3915 Lawrenceville Highway
484 Indian Trail Road
Marietta
621 Johnson Ferry Road
Norcross
6079 Goshen Springs Road
5365 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
1586 Indian Trail Road
7044 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
5565 Buford Highway
Roswell
1470 Holcomb Bridge Road
Sandy Springs
250 Northridge Road
6445 Roswell Road
8604 Roswell Road
Statham
1917 Atlanta Highway
Suwanee
2915 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road
545 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Tucker
5996 Lawrenceville Highway
Winder
19 West May St.
The tacos are also available for online ordering at participating restaurants through Waffle House online ordering.
For now, Atlanta-area customers are essentially serving as Waffle House's taco taste-testers. Whether the experiment eventually joins hashbrowns and waffles as a permanent part of the menu may depend on what they have to say.