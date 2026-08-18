Tacos at Waffle House? Atlanta gets first taste of new menu

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The Brief Waffle House is testing seven different tacos at 45 locations across the Atlanta area for a limited time. The menu includes four breakfast tacos and three tacos inspired by Waffle House favorites, including the patty melt and cheesesteak melt. The company says the experiment is only about a week old, but customers are already giving the tacos positive reviews.



Scattered, smothered, covered — and now maybe folded into a tortilla?

Waffle House is trying something decidedly different at dozens of restaurants around metro Atlanta: tacos.

What we know:

The Georgia-based restaurant chain is testing seven taco varieties at 45 Atlanta-area locations for a limited time, giving customers a chance to decide whether tacos belong alongside waffles, hashbrowns and patty melts.

And because this is Waffle House, there are no breakfast taco time restrictions. The entire taco menu is available any time of day.

What they're saying:

Waffle House says the test has been underway for about a week, and customers appear to be warming up to the idea.

"It has only been a week, but the early feedback has been positive," the company said in an email to FOX 5 Atlanta.

There's no word yet on whether the experiment could eventually expand beyond Georgia or become a permanent addition to the Waffle House menu.

What's on the Waffle House taco menu?

There are four breakfast choices, each combining scrambled eggs and cheese with a choice of meat:

Bacon, egg and cheese

Sausage, egg and cheese

Chicken sausage, egg and cheese

Ham, egg and cheese

For customers looking for something closer to Waffle House's lunch and dinner menu, there are three more choices: a patty melt taco, chicken melt taco and cheesesteak melt taco. Those versions include grilled onions and cheese.

All seven can be ordered morning, noon or night.

Where can you get Waffle House tacos?

The test stretches across a large portion of metro Atlanta and into several surrounding communities.

Alpharetta

571 South Main Street

3319 Old Milton Parkway

2850 Holcomb Bridge Road

Atlanta

4532 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Auburn

20 Auburn Park Drive

Bethlehem

213 Exchange Boulevard

Buford

3270 Buford Drive

4770 Friendship Road

3310 Hamilton Mill Road

4115 Buford Drive

2916 Buford Drive

1935 Braselton Highway

Dacula

772 Dacula Road

3585 Braselton Highway

Doraville

4375 Tilly Mill Road

Duluth

1825 Pleasant Hill Road

3335 Steve Reynolds Boulevard

2320 Satellite Boulevard

1100 Old Peachtree Road

2250 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Flowery Branch

7415 Spout Springs Road

5536 McEver Road

Johns Creek

10792 Jones Bridge Road

9650 Medlock Bridge Road

Lawrenceville

1205 Lakes Parkway

926 Pleasant Hill Road

932 Buford Drive

455 Bethesda School Road

Lilburn

3915 Lawrenceville Highway

484 Indian Trail Road

Marietta

621 Johnson Ferry Road

Norcross

6079 Goshen Springs Road

5365 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

1586 Indian Trail Road

7044 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

5565 Buford Highway

Roswell

1470 Holcomb Bridge Road

Sandy Springs

250 Northridge Road

6445 Roswell Road

8604 Roswell Road

Statham

1917 Atlanta Highway

Suwanee

2915 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road

545 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Tucker

5996 Lawrenceville Highway

Winder

19 West May St.

The tacos are also available for online ordering at participating restaurants through Waffle House online ordering.

For now, Atlanta-area customers are essentially serving as Waffle House's taco taste-testers. Whether the experiment eventually joins hashbrowns and waffles as a permanent part of the menu may depend on what they have to say.