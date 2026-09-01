DeKalb County to restart West College Avenue water main replacement

article

The Brief DeKalb County will resume construction on the West College Avenue water main replacement project in Decatur on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Crews will replace 1,240 linear feet of pipe between Lakeshore Drive and Emeril Drive through December. Nighttime work hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will bring increased traffic and construction noise.



Crews are restarting a major utility project in Decatur next Tuesday, Sept. 8, to replace old water lines along West College Avenue.

West College Avenue construction

What we know:

DeKalb County is resuming work on the West College Avenue Water Main Replacement Project following a pause for the World Cup Moratorium.

Workers previously installed about 5,500 linear feet of pipe between South Candler Street and East College Avenue.

Crews are now preparing to replace approximately 1,240 linear feet of ductile iron water pipe between Lakeshore Drive and Emeril Drive.

County officials expect the four-month effort to wrap up in December, assuming weather permits.

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., excluding major holidays.

Neighboring areas should prepare for higher noise levels and heavy traffic during these hours.

DeKalb County project details

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced specific lane closures or detours along West College Avenue. It remains unclear if crews will extend work into weekends if weather delays occur.

Decatur water main updates

What you can do:

Residents with questions can contact the Department of Watershed Management Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108. Inquiries can also be emailed directly to projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.