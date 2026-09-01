Douglas County Commissioners grant one-year lease to historic museum

The Brief The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a new one-year lease for the local history museum in downtown Douglasville. Local officials reversed course after previously ending the venue's agreement over space needs and revenue concerns. The vote allows leaders to keep historical displays inside the mid-century building on Veterans Memorial Highway.



The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to grant a one-year lease to the Douglas County Museum of History & Art at the old courthouse in downtown Douglasville.

Downtown Douglasville museum lease

What we know:

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved a new one-year lease on Tuesday morning for the Douglas County Museum of History & Art.

The agreement keeps the museum inside the historic old courthouse on Veterans Memorial Highway in downtown Douglasville, according to local museum leaders.

Douglas County Courthouse future

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed the long-term operational terms or whether additional facility changes will occur once the new one-year lease expires.

Museum operational history

The backstory:

The decision follows months of uncertainty after county commissioners previously voted to end the museum's rent-free arrangement, citing space demands for county offices and revenue concerns. Supporters pushed back against the closure, highlighting the site's educational role and historical significance to the community.