Father granted bond after conviction vacated in former shaken baby case

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The Brief A Gwinnett County Superior Court judge has granted a $100,000 bond for Danyel Smith following the vacating of his 2003 murder conviction and life sentence in the once-presumed shaken baby case. Under the conditions of his bond, Smith must wear an ankle monitor, abide by a house arrest order allowing travel only for legal and medical appointments and have no contact with the victim's mother or her family. Smith was convicted in 2003 in the death of his 2-month-old son, Chandler, under a "shaken baby syndrome" theory that advances in medical science have since undermined, according to his attorneys.



A Gwinnett County judge has granted a $100,000 bond with strict house arrest conditions for Danyel Smith, weeks after vacating his 2003 murder conviction in a once-presumed "shaken baby syndrome" case.

What we know:

Following the July 2026 decision vacating Smith's murder conviction and returning him to a pre-trial status, the court evaluated his bail while the prosecution appeals the ruling.

The judge set bond at $100,000. Smith will reside under home confinement in Clayton County with his long-term partner, LaTasha Hyatt. He is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, with any technical violations immediately reported to the district attorney's office 24/7. The judge added that he may only leave the residence for medical emergencies and meetings with his legal team.

Smith was granted bond with a strictly-imposed no-contact order forbidding any direct or indirect communication (including phone, mail, text, or third-party messages) with Marsha Brandon, the mother of the deceased infant, or her immediate family.

State prosecutors opposed bond, pointing to Smith's 1999 misdemeanor record, alleged inconsistencies in his original 2002 statements, and arguing that homicide charges carry an inherent risk of flight. Defense lawyers with the Southern Center for Human Rights countered that Smith has no felony record, strong community ties and an unblemished 24-year institutional record spanning thousands of days without a single disciplinary infraction.

"He's 51 years old. He has two adult sons, and he has extensive family support... For 24 years, he has fought for this opportunity to clear his name. Now presented with that opportunity, there is no reason to think he is in any way a risk of flight or danger to the community," Mark Loudon-Brown, Smith's attorney, argued in court.

The backstory:

Smith was convicted of murder in 2003 following the death of his 2-month-old son, Chandler. The prosecution’s original case relied heavily on a diagnosis of "shaken baby syndrome."

In 2023, after 21 years in prison, prosecutors offered Smith a plea deal for time served that would have immediately released him. Smith turned down the offer, refusing to enter a guilty plea for a crime he maintained he did not commit.

Smith’s legal team filed a motion for a new trial based on advances in medical science that undermined the original shaken baby diagnosis. In 2024, the defense presented eight expert witnesses demonstrating Chandler’s death was caused by medical complications stemming from his premature birth, not physical abuse.

After the trial court initially denied the motion, the Supreme Court of Georgia issued a unanimous decision in October 2025 ordering the trial court to reconsider the case under the correct legal framework.

On July 21, the Gwinnett County Superior Court judge agreed that Smith diligently presented new evidence capable of causing a reasonable juror to have reasonable doubt, granting the motion for a new trial and officially vacating his murder conviction and life sentence.

What they're saying:

Highlighting the emotional weight of the proceedings and Smith's visible reaction to the judge's ruling, Loudon-Brown noted that Smith was visibly moved in court.

"He was, he was emotional throughout, I think. You know, 24 years is a lot of time. And he also lost his son... So there's a gravity, I think, to this from so many different angles. And I think it overcame him at times."

Outside the courtroom, Smith’s fiancée expressed immense relief after decades of legal battles and setbacks.

"This county has drug this family like this. I don't understand why they did. Nobody wins. Nobody wins! Danyel can't get back his 24 years. Chandler can't come back here. Nobody wins, but we have been fighting to get the truth out," Latasha Pyatt, his fiancée said. "We are a passionate family that just want justice to be done."

What we don't know:

A specific timeline has not been set for the state's appeal of the order vacating Smith's conviction, though defense counsel estimated appellate review could take up to a year.

A trial date for a potential retrial will remain on hold until the Georgia appellate court resolves the state's appeal.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office for a statement regarding the latest in the case. We have not heard back yet.