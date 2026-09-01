Video shows deputies rush to fight at East Coweta High game

The Brief Video captured police detaining multiple people within 30 seconds after a fight broke out at an East Coweta High School football game. Authorities arrested six people, including five adults and one student, after finding a dropped handgun on the ground. District officials confirmed no security tech changes or metal detectors are planned for upcoming Friday games.



A swift police response at an East Coweta High School football game led to six arrests last Friday night after a fight ended with a handgun dropped on the ground.

Coweta police fight response

What we know:

A fight broke out between a group of people behind the home stands near the stadium entrance during last Friday night's game at East Coweta High School. Video shows deputies placing combatants in handcuffs within about 30 seconds, and officers discovered a handgun lying on the ground nearby.

Authorities took six people into custody, including five adult-age men and one juvenile. Shamarion Reese faces charges of affray and possession of a gun on school property. Officials confirmed that only the juvenile, who was not pictured, is a Coweta County student, and no one was hurt during the incident.

Authorities arrested five adults—including 20-year-old Shamarion Reese, charged with possessing a stolen firearm on school property—and one juvenile following a fight behind the stadium stands during the East Coweta High School football game in Sharp Expand

School stadium security measures

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if additional law enforcement officers will be assigned to secure upcoming Friday night games as officials continue to review the incident. Officials have not yet confirmed whether any future enhancements to entry procedures or security measures will be adopted by the district.

District Head of Security Danielle Rosa said Coweta Schools do not use metal detectors and do not plan to add technological entry controls for this Friday's games. Law enforcement partners and district leaders are reviewing existing protocols to evaluate potential safety technology enhancements for future athletic events.