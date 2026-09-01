Douglas County deputies capture armed teens targeting youth campus

The Brief Douglas County deputies arrested two teens between 14 and 16 years old after witnesses spotted them with a firearm near the Youth Villages Inner Harbour Campus on Monday. Authorities said the armed teens burglarized three homes and planned to harm people on campus and attack responding law enforcement. Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun after one teen surrendered immediately, and the second teen returned to custody following a brief flight.



Douglas County deputies arrested two teenagers Monday after receiving reports of suspects armed with a firearm near a local facility for at-risk youth.

Douglas County youth arrest

What we know:

Douglas County deputies took two teenagers, between 14 and 16 years old, into custody Monday after receiving reports of armed suspects near the Youth Villages Inner Harbour Campus off Dorsett Shoals Road.

Investigators said witnesses spotted the teens heading back to the property with a firearm.

Deputies allege the teens were behind three home burglaries earlier in the day and went to the campus to hurt people and, if confronted, intended to inflict bodily harm on law enforcement.

Responding deputies heard four to five gunshots in the woods near the facility before finding the teens with a 9mm handgun.

According to Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, one teen dropped a gun and surrendered, while the second teen ran but later returned to custody.

Youth Villages safety response

What they're saying:

Deputies said the teenagers lived at the campus prior to the incident.

"Youth Villages is like a college campus, so to speak, and for at-risk teens where they go to school, they stay on campus, and sometimes, they are referred by DFCS," Pounds said.

Investigators said the teens each face three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, three counts of burglary and possession of a firearm.

A Youth Villages spokesperson provided the following statement to FOX 5:

"We are grateful for the quick response and professionalism of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in addressing an incident involving a firearm at our Inner Harbour campus in Douglasville yesterday. Most importantly, we are thankful that no one was injured. The safety and well-being of our youth, staff and community remain our highest priority.

"Confidentiality laws prevent us from providing any further information on this matter. As this remains a law enforcement matter, we will defer all questions regarding the investigation and related details to the DCSO. We appreciate the support and cooperation of our community."

Georgia juvenile legal proceedings

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of the two teenagers due to their ages.

Authorities have not clarified whether prosecutors will seek to charge the juveniles as adults.