South Fulton reports 16% drop in crime compared to last August

The Brief Crime in the city of South Fulton dropped by 16% compared to last August, according to Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric Alexander. Alexander attributes the significant decline to redeploying specialized units back onto street patrol, which cut emergency response times. While violent crimes and vehicle thefts fell, local police report that shoplifting remains the only rising crime category.



South Fulton experienced a significant 16% drop in crime compared to last August, driven by strategic police staffing adjustments and reduced response times.

South Fulton police response

What we know:

South Fulton Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric Alexander noted that any crime reduction over 10% is considered significant in public safety.

To achieve the drop, Alexander and his staff decided to move officers out of specialized units and reassign them directly to street patrols where they were needed most. The shift led to faster response times and higher police visibility across the city, resulting in fewer aggravated assaults, robberies and stolen cars.

"We decided, I decided, with the support of all the staff that we were gonna take many of our specialize units and put them back on the street where there was certainly a need for them," he said. "We saw our response times drop and addition to that over time, based on the metric we also began to see our crime drop too."

Alexander emphasized that community engagement plays a major role in keeping neighborhoods safe. Officers are instructed to step out of their patrol vehicles to build personal relationships with residents in every neighborhood. The department also launched social media initiatives, such as the "Hey Twin" campaign, to break down communication barriers.

"Regardless of what neighborhood it may happen to be. Our officers get out of their cars and get to know people. People get to know them," he said.

Shoplifting and police strategy

The backstory:

With 191 officers on the force, Alexander said the department must constantly adapt to changing crime patterns. He explained that officers have to shift strategies frequently because criminals constantly alter their methods.

Despite the overall drop across most offense categories, department data shows that shoplifting continues to increase in South Fulton.

Maintaining low crime rates

What's next:

Department leaders are focused on sustaining the lower crime trends and preventing future spikes.

"We can not let our guard down," Alexander said.

What we don't know:

The department did not announce specific new tactics or enforcement initiatives to curb the ongoing rise in shoplifting.