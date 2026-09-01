Ladder trucks battle flames at Roswell apartment complex

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Firefighters use elevated ladder trucks to battle a heavy blaze at the Aspen Point Apartments along Crique Way near State Route 400 in Roswell as flames collapse the roof and send thick black smoke into the air on Sept. 1, 2026 (SKYFOX 5).

The Brief Flames and thick black smoke forced firefighters to battle a heavy apartment building blaze from ladder trucks on Tuesday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 overflight video showed significant roof collapse and structural damage to the upper floors of the Aspen Point Apartments. Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or whether any residents were injured or displaced.



Massive black smoke could be seen billowing from a Roswell-area apartment building bordering State Route 400 on Tuesday.

What we know:

The fire happened at the Aspen Point Apartments located on Crique Way, just north of Holcomb Bridge Road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4:45 p.m. to find flames shooting from the top of one of the buildings.

The roof appeared to have collapsed, and the fire heavily damaged most of the upper-floor interior.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to battle the flames from the air.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

It is currently unclear if any injuries were reported in connection with the blaze.

Authorities have not confirmed how many residents were displaced by the damage.