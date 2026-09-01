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Woman sentenced for intentionally hitting, killing victim with rental car

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published September 1, 2026 4:00 PM EDT
Published September 1, 2026 4:00 PM EDT
Talisha Moore-Real article

Talisha Moore-Real (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Talisha Moore-Real, 35, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole plus 10 years for the September 2025 murder of LaQuita Baker, 53.
    • Prosecutors said Moore-Real intentionally hit Baker with a rental car in a motel parking lot following an argument over a man involving Baker's daughter.
    • Although Moore-Real claimed during police interviews that she didn't mean to hit anyone, investigators said motel and gas station surveillance footage directly contradicted her claim, the district attorney's office said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta woman was sentenced to life after being convicted of intentionally running over and killing a woman with a rental car following an argument in DeKalb County, the district attorney's office said. 

What we know:

The deadly incident happened on Sept. 29, 2025, around 10:40 p.m., at a motel in the 3700 block of Flat Shoals Road. 

Investigators learned the incident began with an argument between 35-year-old Talisha Moore-Real and LaQuita Baker's, 53, daughter, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office. The argument was over a man they had both dated, officials said. 

RELATED STORY: College Park woman arrested for murder in Decatur motel incident

Prosecutors added Moore-Real intentionally rammed a relative's car, drove away, and then returned to argue with her ex-boyfriend. As she drove off a second time, the man fired shots at her car, which Moore-Real reported to 911.

Roughly six minutes later, Moore-Real returned and drove directly toward Baker, her daughter, and a 17-year-old relative. Baker attempted to get out of the way, but Moore-Real aimed directly for her, hitting and running her over before leaving the scene. Baker was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died, the district attorney's office said. 

A witness photographed the rental car's license plate, allowing detectives to track the vehicle to a rental company at the Atlanta airport, prosecutors said. Although Moore-Real claimed during police interviews that she didn't mean to hit anyone, investigators said motel and gas station surveillance footage directly contradicted her claim, a news release said. 

On Aug. 7, a DeKalb County jury found Moore-Real guilty of malice murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. 

She was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the ex-boyfriend involved in the dispute at the motel has not been publicly released.

It is unclear whether the ex-boyfriend faces any criminal charges for allegedly firing gunshots at Moore-Real's rental car when she drove away.

The district attorney's office has not disclosed the name of the 17-year-old relative who was present with Baker and her daughter during the fatal collision or if they were injured in the crash. 

The Source: All information in this report was provided directly by the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews