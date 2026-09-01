Woman sentenced for intentionally hitting, killing victim with rental car

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The Brief Talisha Moore-Real, 35, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole plus 10 years for the September 2025 murder of LaQuita Baker, 53. Prosecutors said Moore-Real intentionally hit Baker with a rental car in a motel parking lot following an argument over a man involving Baker's daughter. Although Moore-Real claimed during police interviews that she didn't mean to hit anyone, investigators said motel and gas station surveillance footage directly contradicted her claim, the district attorney's office said.



A metro Atlanta woman was sentenced to life after being convicted of intentionally running over and killing a woman with a rental car following an argument in DeKalb County, the district attorney's office said.

What we know:

The deadly incident happened on Sept. 29, 2025, around 10:40 p.m., at a motel in the 3700 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Investigators learned the incident began with an argument between 35-year-old Talisha Moore-Real and LaQuita Baker's, 53, daughter, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office. The argument was over a man they had both dated, officials said.

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Prosecutors added Moore-Real intentionally rammed a relative's car, drove away, and then returned to argue with her ex-boyfriend. As she drove off a second time, the man fired shots at her car, which Moore-Real reported to 911.

Roughly six minutes later, Moore-Real returned and drove directly toward Baker, her daughter, and a 17-year-old relative. Baker attempted to get out of the way, but Moore-Real aimed directly for her, hitting and running her over before leaving the scene. Baker was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died, the district attorney's office said.

A witness photographed the rental car's license plate, allowing detectives to track the vehicle to a rental company at the Atlanta airport, prosecutors said. Although Moore-Real claimed during police interviews that she didn't mean to hit anyone, investigators said motel and gas station surveillance footage directly contradicted her claim, a news release said.

On Aug. 7, a DeKalb County jury found Moore-Real guilty of malice murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children.

She was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years.

What we don't know:

The identity of the ex-boyfriend involved in the dispute at the motel has not been publicly released.

It is unclear whether the ex-boyfriend faces any criminal charges for allegedly firing gunshots at Moore-Real's rental car when she drove away.

The district attorney's office has not disclosed the name of the 17-year-old relative who was present with Baker and her daughter during the fatal collision or if they were injured in the crash.