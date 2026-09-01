Missing child call on Interstate 20 leads to 50-year sentence

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The Brief A man received a 50-year sentence last Wednesday following an investigation into a missing child. Authorities tracked the missing girl to Interstate 20 before uncovering evidence of sexual abuse during the multi-agency inquiry. The defendant pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, ending a two-year legal process that began in May 2024.



A man was sentenced to 50 years last Wednesday after an investigation into a missing girl led to child molestation charges in Carroll County, according to law enforcement officials.

What we know:

Deputies began searching for a missing girl near Lamar Moody Park off Lake Paradise Road on May 24, 2024, after receiving information from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Patrol deputies were unable to locate her initially, prompting Sgt. Repetto to gather details while surrounding agencies looked for the child.

At 6:40 a.m., two travelers from Alabama called Carroll County E-911 after finding the young female alone along Interstate 20.

Sgt. Repetto, along with Villa Rica police officers and Walton County deputies, confirmed her identity.

Investigators identified Nicholas Hallstrom as the person who picked her up during the early morning hours, and Walton County officers arrested him on initial warrants.

Dig deeper:

Walton County Investigator Turpin and Sgt. Repetto continued investigating after finding evidence that the encounter was sexual.

Investigators obtained additional warrants in Carroll County, transferring Hallstrom to the Carroll County Jail.

During an interview with Sgt. Repetto, Hallstrom confessed to the crimes, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities charged him with two counts of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes, cruelty to children in the second degree and statutory rape.

What's next:

Hallstrom pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, receiving a 50-year sentence with 30 years to be served in state prison. Sheriff's office officials stated that his conviction ensures he will not have the opportunity to harm another child for many years.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how Hallstrom first came into contact with the child before picking her up along the road.