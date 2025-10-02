College Park woman arrested for murder in Decatur motel incident

article

The Brief Talisha Moore-Real is charged with murder and aggravated assault in Laquita Baker's death. Moore-Real allegedly struck and ran over Baker with an SUV outside a motel. Authorities have not revealed the motive or relationship between Moore-Real and Baker.



A College Park woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a Decatur resident who was run over outside a motel earlier this week, authorities said.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit took 34-year-old Talisha Moore-Real into custody Thursday at a gas station on Old National Highway in Atlanta. She was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where she is being held without bond.

Moore-Real is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 47-year-old Laquita Baker. Arrest warrants allege that on Sept. 29, Moore-Real struck Baker with a silver SUV and then ran over her outside the Gulf American Inns on Flat Shoals Road, killing her.

The sheriff’s office said Moore-Real was arrested without incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the deadly confrontation or whether Talisha Moore-Real and Laquita Baker knew each other.

Investigators also have not disclosed what evidence tied Moore-Real to the case, if witnesses were present, or when she will make her first court appearance.