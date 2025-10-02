College Park woman arrested for murder in Decatur motel incident
DECATUR, Ga. - A College Park woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a Decatur resident who was run over outside a motel earlier this week, authorities said.
What we know:
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit took 34-year-old Talisha Moore-Real into custody Thursday at a gas station on Old National Highway in Atlanta. She was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where she is being held without bond.
Moore-Real is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 47-year-old Laquita Baker. Arrest warrants allege that on Sept. 29, Moore-Real struck Baker with a silver SUV and then ran over her outside the Gulf American Inns on Flat Shoals Road, killing her.
The sheriff’s office said Moore-Real was arrested without incident.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said what led to the deadly confrontation or whether Talisha Moore-Real and Laquita Baker knew each other.
Investigators also have not disclosed what evidence tied Moore-Real to the case, if witnesses were present, or when she will make her first court appearance.
