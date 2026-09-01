Danish researcher pleads guilty to stealing $1M in CDC grant money

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The Brief Danish autism researcher Poul Thorsen, 65, pleaded guilty on Sept. 1, 2026, to wire fraud after stealing more than $1 million in CDC grant money earmarked for public health research. Thorsen was one of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General's top ten most wanted fugitives since 2011, remaining in Denmark for over 14 years before being arrested in Germany in June 2025 and extradited to the U.S. in May 2026. Prosecutors said Thorsen used the stolen research funds to finance a lavish lifestyle, purchasing an Atlanta home, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Audi and Honda vehicles and cashier's checks.



A Danish autism researcher who evaded federal law enforcement for more than 14 years pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing over $1 million in CDC grant money, federal prosecutors announced.

What we know:

Between 2000 and 2009, the CDC awarded over $11 million in grants to two Danish agencies to research childhood development, autism, cerebral palsy and fetal alcohol exposure, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

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As the principal investigator responsible for administering the grant money, Thorsen submitted over a dozen fraudulent invoices between February 2004 and June 2008, federal prosecutors said. The U.S. Attorney's Office said he forged the signature of a CDC laboratory section chief, tricking Aarhus University into transferring funds to personal accounts Thorsen controlled.

Federal authorities said Thorsen diverted over $1 million intended for scientists at Aarhus University and Odense University Hospital, using the money to pay off credit cards, transfer funds, and purchase an Atlanta home, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, and Audi and Honda vehicles.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in April 2011, but Thorsen remained in Denmark to avoid capture. German authorities arrested him on June 4, 2025, while he was traveling, and he was extradited to the U.S. on May 7.

Thorsen, 65, pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Tuesday. He remains in U.S. Marshals Service custody without bail, with sentencing set for Dec. 1.

What they're saying:

Federal prosecutors condemned Thorsen's actions, noting that he diverted taxpayer dollars meant for crucial medical research into his own pocket.

"Poul Thorsen ran a multi-year fraud scheme to cheat the CDC, diverting valuable federal grant money to service his greed and inflated lifestyle," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. "His fraud was especially reprehensible because he stole public funds that had been earmarked for research related to infant disabilities and birth defects."

Kelly Blackmon, Special Agent in Charge for U.S. Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, emphasized that the guilty plea sends a clear message about protecting taxpayer-funded health programs.

"Today’s guilty plea represents an important step toward holding accountable those who steal taxpayer dollars intended to advance critical public health research," she said.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much time Thorsen could serve when he is sentenced in December.