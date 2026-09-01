18-year-old facing rape, aggravated sodomy involving minor, police say

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The Brief An 18-year-old Marietta man is facing felony charges following an investigation by Cobb County authorities into an alleged sexual assault of a girl. According to court records, Shawn Aiden Marshman was arrested on warrant charges of rape and aggravated sodomy. The charges stem from allegations stating the incident happened between June 1, 2025, and Aug. 1, 2025, at a Marietta home.



An 18-year-old is facing felony charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl, according to arrest warrants and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Shawn Aiden Marshman is being accused of rape and aggravated sodomy.

Arrest warrants state the incident happened between June 1, 2025, and Aug. 1, 2025, at a Marietta home.

Investigators reported the girl stated Marshman physically restrained her, ignored repeated verbal requests to stop, and committed forced sexual acts.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said that Marshman was arrested on Aug. 27 and denied bond. Authorities said he is currently in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide the age of the victim.

It's unclear when Marshman's next court hearing will be at this time.