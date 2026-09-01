Atlanta airport expects 2.3 million Labor Day passengers

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects 2.3 million passengers during the Labor Day travel period, marking a 1% increase over last year. Friday, Sept. 4, will be the busiest travel day, with more than 335,000 travelers projected to pass through the airport. Airport officials advise passengers to check firearms before arriving and to reach terminals up to three hours before international departures.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is bracing for massive crowds as an estimated 2.3 million passengers prepare to fly through the terminal complex from Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Wednesday, Sept. 9, for the Labor Day travel period.

Atlanta airport holiday travel

What we know:

Travel numbers at the airport are projected to jump 1% compared to last year's holiday travel period, according to an airport press release. Officials project Friday, Sept. 4, will hit peak congestion as more than 335,000 travelers move through the facilities in a single day.

Domestic passengers should arrive at least two hours before departure, while international travelers need to allow three hours, according to airport officials. Airport representatives urge travelers to double-check their luggage to ensure firearms and ammunition are completely unloaded and placed exclusively in checked baggage.

Labor Day passenger tips

What we don't know:

Travelers can track real-time parking availability, security wait times and concession options by visiting the airport website or following its official social media account, according to the airport release. Officials recommend checking flight status, gate details and baggage requirements directly through your airline's digital channels before leaving home.

Drivers picking up arriving passengers ought to monitor flight status updates to avoid unnecessary traffic delays around passenger drop-off and pickup lanes, according to airport representatives. Extra time should be factored into all ground transportation plans throughout the holiday week.