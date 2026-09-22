Man arrested, accused of sexual assault in room at Piedmont Newnan Hospital

The Brief Coweta County deputies arrested 72-year-old Michael Wayne Phippen after an immobilized patient reported being sexually assaulted at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. The victim was immobilized from recent back surgery and unable to move to prevent the attack, according to a sheriff's office report. Records show Phippen was previously convicted of child molestation in 2012 and served two years of a 10-year prison sentence.



A 72-year-old man with a history of child molestation was arrested after a hospital patient reported she was sexually assaulted in her room at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Piedmont Newnan Hospital investigation

What we know:

Coweta County deputies arrested 72-year-old Michael Wayne Phippen following an incident inside a patient room at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. According to a report from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was completely immobilized in a hospital bed following a recent back surgery.

The report states that Phippen entered her room and sexually assaulted her. The victim did not consent and was physically unable to move or defend herself due to her surgical recovery. Hospital staff called authorities immediately after the patient reported the assault to them.

A nurse who was alerted to the incident escorted Phippen off the hospital property. The victim identified Phippen as a neighbor who frequently came to her home to assist with her care. She told deputies that he had attempted similar unwanted actions at her home, where she also did not give consent.

Additionally, a nurse reported to deputies that Phippen brushed against her buttocks and thigh while she was assisting the patient.

Suspect criminal history

The backstory:

A check of Georgia Department of Corrections records reveals that Phippen was convicted of child molestation in Troup County in 2012. Court records show he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and served two years before his release.

Phippen is now back behind bars at the Coweta County Jail.

"A search of our records indicate that the suspect is a registered sex offender that currently resides in Coweta County," Cpl. Jacob Herbert with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said.

Hospital security procedures

What we don't know:

Deputies have not clarified how Phippen gained access to the patient's room or whether Piedmont Newnan Hospital plans to alter visitor security policies following the arrest.