Broken water main in DeKalb causes trouble for school, neighborhood

The Brief Columbia Elementary School is temporarily without water service. Students were relocated to Snapfinger Elementary and Columbia High School. Students will return to Columbia Elementary for their regular dismissal.



Students at Columbia Elementary School in Decatur were temporarily relocated Tuesday after the school lost water service, according to the DeKalb County School District.

The district said the students were moved to nearby schools as a precaution.

Where students were relocated

What we know:

Pre-K through second-grade students and those in self-contained Exceptional Education classes were taken to Snapfinger Elementary School.

Students in third through fifth grades were relocated to Columbia High School.

Lunch will be provided at the temporary locations. All students will return to Columbia Elementary School for their regular dismissal.

The district did not immediately provide information about what caused the water outage or when service is expected to be restored.

Statement from officials

What they're saying:

DeKalb County officials said the outage was caused by a broken 6-inch water main at 3172 Columbia Woods Drive. Watershed Management crews are repairing the line, and nearby customers may experience service interruptions.

Traffic controls are in place near the repair site. Drivers should avoid the area if possible and expect delays. For more information, contact DeKalb County Watershed Management at 770-270-6243 or dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov.