GBI joins death investigation in northwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 2 ▼ GBI has been called to assist the Atlanta Police Department with a death investigation on Chattahoochee Avenue on September 22, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta police called state agents to assist with a death investigation on Chattahoochee Avenue NW Tuesday. Emergency crews were at the scene as investigators worked to gather preliminary evidence. State officials confirmed the scene remains active while details surrounding the death stay limited.



State agents joined an Atlanta death investigation on Chattahoochee Avenue NW Tuesday following a request from local authorities.

What we know:

Atlanta officers called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with a death investigation in the 1300 block of Chattahoochee Avenue NW.

The address is right beside Chattahoochee Food Works.

Emergency responders kept the scene active Tuesday while initial teams surveyed the area.

Police call logs state a report was received at the location around 6:17 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased person or details regarding how the death occurred.

Officials have not stated whether any suspects are being sought in connection with the incident.