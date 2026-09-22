GBI joins death investigation in northwest Atlanta
GBI has been called to assist the Atlanta Police Department with a death investigation on Chattahoochee Avenue on September 22, 2026. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - State agents joined an Atlanta death investigation on Chattahoochee Avenue NW Tuesday following a request from local authorities.
What we know:
Atlanta officers called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with a death investigation in the 1300 block of Chattahoochee Avenue NW.
The address is right beside Chattahoochee Food Works.
Emergency responders kept the scene active Tuesday while initial teams surveyed the area.
Police call logs state a report was received at the location around 6:17 a.m.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased person or details regarding how the death occurred.
Officials have not stated whether any suspects are being sought in connection with the incident.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director of Public & Governmental Affairs Sara R. Lue, who provided an official statement on behalf of the agency.