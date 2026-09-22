Heavy police presence near Gainesville hospital over bomb threat

The Brief Officers are responding to a bomb threat near Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. A heavy police presence remains in the area while officers investigate the reported threat. Hospital operations continue normally and have not been impacted by the police response.



Police are investigating a bomb threat reported near Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to the area surrounding Northeast Georgia Medical Center after receiving a report of a bomb threat via dispatch, according to Gainesville police.

Law enforcement maintains a heavy presence in the vicinity while investigating the incident, according to the police department. Teams are sweeping the area using K9's and other safety equipment.

As a result of the threat, the hospital said all appointments at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Longstreet Clinic’s Gainesville location are canceled until further notice.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that if anyone needs emergency care, they can call 911.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific origin or nature of the threat.

It remains unknown if any suspects have been identified or if any evacuations will become necessary.