Heavy police presence near Gainesville hospital over bomb threat
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police are investigating a bomb threat reported near Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville on Tuesday.
What we know:
Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to the area surrounding Northeast Georgia Medical Center after receiving a report of a bomb threat via dispatch, according to Gainesville police.
Law enforcement maintains a heavy presence in the vicinity while investigating the incident, according to the police department. Teams are sweeping the area using K9's and other safety equipment.
As a result of the threat, the hospital said all appointments at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Longstreet Clinic’s Gainesville location are canceled until further notice.
A spokesperson for the hospital said that if anyone needs emergency care, they can call 911.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding the specific origin or nature of the threat.
It remains unknown if any suspects have been identified or if any evacuations will become necessary.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gainesville Police Department, who posted a social media update on the active investigation.