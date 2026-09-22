MISSING: Men missing in Gwinnett, Henry and Coweta counties

The Brief Authorities are searching for three men reported missing in separate cases across metro Atlanta. The missing men are Jonathan Say in Gwinnett County, Derek David Jr. in Coweta County and Hogan Archer in the Jenkinsburg area. Archer is considered critically missing and is legally blind without his glasses.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating three men reported missing in separate metro Atlanta cases.

Gwinnett County search

What we know:

Gwinnett County police are searching for 23-year-old Jonathan Bryce Seay

Police said Seay was last seen leaving a home on Haynes Club Circle in Grayson. His family said he was driving a white Buick Envision with a Maryland license plate.

Seay was last seen wearing a black Atlanta hat, a burgundy jacket, light blue jeans and blue sneakers. He is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Jonathan Bryce Seay. Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

Anyone with information regarding Seay’s whereabouts or the location of the white Buick Envision is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.

Coweta County search

What we know:

In Coweta County, authorities are searching for 28-year-old Derek David Jr.

Friends said they last saw him Sept. 12. He was wearing a black Wingstop shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Derrick David Jr.

If you have any information regarding this case or the know the whereabouts of Derrick, please contact Inv. Chris Stapler at 678-854-0022 or cstapler@coweta.ga.us.

Henry County search

What we know:

Henry County police are searching for Hogan Archer, who is considered critically missing.

Police said Archer left the Patrick Circle area in Jenkinsburg at about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 21. He has been diagnosed with an altered mental status and is legally blind without his glasses.

Archer is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs between 135 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a light gray T-shirt and solid black pajama pants.

Hogan Archer. Courtesy of Henry County Police Department

Anyone who sees Archer or knows where he may be is asked to contact Detective A. Reynolds at 770-288-8254 or Henry County’s nonemergency dispatch line at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos may also be texted to 770-220-7009.