Athens lottery player scratches off a $4 million win

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The Brief An Athens-area lottery player won a $4 million top prize playing the 200X The Money scratcher. The winning ticket was sold at Kwik Stop Food Mart on Highway 29 North. The winner chose a lump-sum cash payment of $2,028,082.



One Georgia Lottery player turned a stop at an Athens convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday.

What we know:

The player won a $4 million top prize on the 200X The Money scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Stop Food Mart at 1880 Highway 29 North.

Instead of taking the full prize through scheduled payments, the winner chose the lump-sum cash option of $2,028,082. The prize was claimed Sept. 21.

The Georgia Lottery did not identify the winner. So, for now, Athens residents can only wonder whether the newest millionaire is their neighbor, co-worker or the unusually cheerful person ahead of them in the grocery store checkout line.

The $4 million prize was part of a particularly profitable stretch for scratch-off players. According to the Georgia Lottery, players claimed more than $38.2 million in scratcher winnings last week.

Proceeds from Georgia Lottery games help fund education programs, including the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. The lottery has returned more than $31.3 billion to education since ticket sales began.

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