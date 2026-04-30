Georgia winner among dozens scoring $1M in Powerball

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The Brief Two tickets won the $143 million Powerball jackpot in Kansas and Indiana. A Georgia player was among dozens nationwide to win a $1 million prize. The jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing.



A Georgia lottery player is among dozens of people across the country celebrating big wins after the latest Powerball drawing produced multiple millionaires and two jackpot winners.

What we know:

Two tickets sold in Kansas and Indiana matched all the numbers to split the $143 million jackpot from the April 29 drawing, which carried a cash option of about $65.2 million. While those winners claimed the top prize, nearly 90 others across 20 states also walked away with major winnings.

Among them was one Georgia player who won $1 million by matching all five white balls. Two additional players in Georgia each won $50,000 prizes. In total, 62 tickets nationwide won $1 million and 27 others secured $2 million prizes by adding the Power Play option.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 3, 19, 35, 51, 67, with a Powerball of 15. The jackpot now resets to an estimated $20 million for the next drawing on May 2.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not known where the winning ticket was sold in Georgia. That information is expected to be released at a later time.