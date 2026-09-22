Flash Flood Warnings issued Tuesday as storms soak North Georgia

The Brief A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Murray, Gilmer and Gordon counties as heavy rain continues. Scattered storms will remain possible through the late morning and afternoon, with a Level 1 severe weather risk. Cooler, drier air will arrive later this week, bringing highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.



UPDATE AT 8:10 A.M.

A ground stop is now in place at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport until at least 8:45 a.m. This means flights cannot take off to ATL from southeast airports until it's lifted.

This impacts airports like Orlando, Charlotte, Houston, Baltimore, Washington, Tampa, Nashville, and Austin.

UPDATE AT 7 A.M.

Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, and Pickens counties

In north-central Georgia, heavy rain triggers flash flooding risk through 12:30 p.m.

Turn around, don't drown: Flash Flood Warning active for north Georgia counties

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, and Pickens counties as heavy thunderstorms bring up to 3 inches of rain to the region. Residents should avoid driving through flooded roads and seek higher ground immediately if low-lying areas begin to flood.

NWS Alert Level & Status: Flash Flood Warning

Location & Cities Affected: Northwestern Dawson County, southeastern Fannin County, southeastern Gilmer County, and northeastern Pickens County, including Jasper, Talking Rock, Cartecay, Roy, Sequoyah Lake, Lake Tamarack, Pisgah, Black Gap Shelter, Stover Creek Shelter, and Springer Mountain Shelter

Active Timeframe & Expiration: 6:31 a.m. EDT until 12:30 p.m. EDT

Observed Hazards & Severity: Radar-indicated heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches already fallen, with expected rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour

Local Threats & Expected Damage: Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and other poor drainage or low-lying areas

What You Should Do Now: Turn around, don't drown if you encounter flooded roads. Move to higher ground immediately if you are in a flood-prone area.

Get alerts from active watches and warnings near you by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app.

Tree down around 7 a.m. in the 1400 block of McClelland Avenue in the East Point neighborhood.

UPDATE AT 6:30 A.M.

Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Gordon, Gilmer and Murray counties

In northwest Georgia, heavy rain brings flash flooding risk through noon

Turn around, don't drown: Flash Flood Warning active for north Georgia counties

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Gordon, Gilmer and Murray counties as heavy thunderstorms dump up to 2.5 inches of rain across the area. Residents should avoid driving through flooded roads and seek higher ground immediately if low-lying areas begin to fill with water.

NWS Alert Level & Status: Flash Flood Warning

Location & Cities Affected: Southwestern Gilmer County, northeastern Gordon County, and southeastern Murray County, including Ranger, Carters, Oakman, Tails Creek, Audubon, and Redbud

Active Timeframe & Expiration: 6 a.m. EDT until noon EDT

Observed Hazards & Severity: Radar-indicated heavy rainfall of 1 to 2.5 inches, with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected

Local Threats & Expected Damage: Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and other poor drainage or low-lying areas

What You Should Do Now: Turn around, don't drown if you encounter flooded roads. Move to higher ground immediately if you live in a flood-prone area.

Get alerts from active watches and warnings near you by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app.

Tree down in the 100 block of Ridgeland Avenue in the Decatur area around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Approximately 70 customers without power, according to Georgia Power.

ORIGINAL STORY

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved across North Georgia Tuesday morning shortly after 6 a.m., triggering a flash flood warning and creating the possibility of isolated severe weather later in the day.

The Flash Flood Warning includes parts of Murray, Gilmer and Gordon counties. Some areas near Carters Lake received more than an inch of rain in roughly two hours, and additional rain could lead to flooding along U.S. Route 411 and surrounding roads.

Drivers should never attempt to cross a flooded roadway.

As of 6 a.m., heavy showers were also moving through parts of White and Gilmer counties, including areas near Amicalola Falls. Another storm was approaching Dawson County.

Closer to metro Atlanta, showers and storms developed near Cartersville, along the Polk-Paulding county line and near the Cobb-Fulton county line. The Cobb-Fulton storm was moving toward Alpharetta.

Storms are expected to be most widespread during the late morning and early afternoon, although additional activity could continue through the late afternoon. One or two storms could become strong under a Level 1 severe weather risk.

The storms arrive on the first official day of fall. The autumn equinox occurs at 8:04 p.m., and cooler temperatures are expected to follow later this week.

Weather forecast

⛈️ Tuesday: Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, especially during the late morning and early afternoon. An isolated strong storm is possible.

🌧️ Tuesday afternoon: Scattered storms could linger into the late afternoon before activity begins to decrease.

🍂 Thursday: Cooler, with a high near 75 degrees.

🌤️ Friday: Mostly comfortable, with a high near 78.

☀️ Weekend: Drier air arrives as highs return to the lower 80s. Overnight lows could fall into the 50s.