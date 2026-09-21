How a laid-off Marietta native cooked his way to the MasterChef finale

The Brief Metro Atlanta native Chef Peter Egede finished as runner-up on FOX’s MasterChef. Egede credited his mother and fraternity grilling experience for inspiring his culinary career. He now works for Chef Tiffany Derry in Dallas and plans to open a restaurant in Atlanta.



A Marietta school district native took second place on FOX’s MasterChef show after competing against tens of thousands of applicants nationwide.

Metro Atlanta chef journey

What we know:

Chef Peter Egede grew up in metro Atlanta, attending Marietta Middle School and Marietta High School before graduating from Georgia Southern University. He began taking cooking seriously six years ago after grilling for his Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers at Georgia Southern.

Egede applied for the show after losing his job earlier this year. Representing Nigeria during the competition, he showcased traditional dishes like Sewa street food, drawing on recipes learned from his mother. During the competition, he prepared meals for renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry.

He currently works at Derry’s seven restaurants in Dallas. Egede said his favorite soul food dishes to cook and eat are fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.

MasterChef finalist future plans

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact opening date or location for Egede’s planned Atlanta restaurant.

Career inspiration impact

What's next:

Egede plans to return to Georgia to launch his own restaurant featuring Nigerian flavors. He said he hopes his success on national television inspires young Black children to pursue their dreams.