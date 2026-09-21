'Not funny': Parkview High parent speaks out as student faces charges over threat

The Brief A Parkview High School student faces criminal charges and disciplinary consequences following a social media threat made last week. School police investigated and said the student admitted the threat was not serious after meeting with officers and parents. The incident comes after the Lilburn school endured four bomb threats this semester, leaving parents and students concerned.



A Parkview High School student in Lilburn faces criminal charges after allegedly making online threats that sparked a police investigation.

Normal classes resumed Monday at Parkview High School in Lilburn following a series of security disruptions.

Parkview High School threat

What they're saying:

Principal David T. Smith sent a letter informing parents that a student faces criminal charges and school disciplinary consequences after posting a threat on social media.

School police immediately launched an investigation into the online post. Officers met with the student and the student's parents, and the student admitted that the threat was not serious. The principal emphasized that the student will be held accountable for their actions.

The charges follow a stressful period for the campus, which had to evacuate last Monday after receiving its fourth bomb threat of the school year. Tenth-grader Brayden Simmons said he learned about the charges Sunday night on social media. "I just don't understand what people gain from doing that and don't get what the purpose is," Simmons said.

Parent Carrie Staines, whose daughter is in the ninth grade, expressed frustration over the situation. "Unfortunately, it's really not funny even if there was nothing real behind it," Staines said, adding that such posts cause severe stress and fear throughout the community.

Gwinnett school police investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity or age of the student who faces charges. Authorities have also not revealed the exact nature of the social media post or the specific criminal charges.

It remains unclear if the student facing charges is connected to any of the previous bomb threats at the school.