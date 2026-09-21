Children unharmed after vehicle smashes into Athens home

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The Brief A driver suffered head and internal injuries after crashing into a trailer off Danielsville Road in Athens on Sunday. Children inside the impacted trailer escaped without injury, while residents received Red Cross aid for temporary housing. Emergency responders said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a hospital by National EMS.



A driver was hospitalized with serious head and internal injuries Sunday after crashing a vehicle into an occupied trailer on Danielsville Road.

Athens crash details

What we know:

A single-vehicle crash sent a car off Danielsville Road near Barrett’s Towing and straight into a trailer Sunday, according to the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department.

Children were inside the impacted room when the crash occurred, but no occupants in the trailer reported injuries. All residents refused treatment from National EMS at the scene.

The vehicle's driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision. National EMS paramedics transported the driver to a local hospital with head injuries and likely internal injuries.

The Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents with temporary housing following the impact.

A heavily damaged car rests alongside a mobile home off Danielsville Road in Athens after veering off the roadway and crashing into an occupied room on September 20, 2026. (Athens-Clarke County Fire Department)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or current medical status of the driver.

Investigators have not stated what caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway.