Atlanta Beltline light rail: City Council passes resolution for $3.5B funding plan

The Brief Atlanta City Council approved a resolution asking Mayor Andre Dickens, Beltline Inc., and MARTA to create a funding plan for 22 miles of light rail. The proposed $3.5 billion project aims to connect 45 Atlanta neighborhoods along the Beltline. Councilman Byron Amos added provisions protecting the Westside during future development before the council voted unanimously on Councilwoman Kelsey Bond's resolution.



Atlanta leaders are stepping closer to reviving light rail along the Beltline after the City Council unanimously approved a resolution calling for a full funding plan.

Atlanta light rail project

What we know:

Atlanta City Council approved a resolution presented by District 2 Councilwoman Kelsey Bond that asks Mayor Andre Dickens, MARTA, and Beltline Inc. to establish a funding plan by January for a $3.5 billion light rail system.

The proposed 22-mile rail network would connect 45 Atlanta neighborhoods.

Before the vote, Councilman Byron Amos added minor changes to protect the Westside during future development.

Advocates argue the project is necessary to reduce car dependency and traffic, noting that a lack of public transit alternatives contributes to higher living costs, poor air quality, and extreme heat health risks.

Beltline transit funding challenge

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed how the city, MARTA, and Beltline Inc. will secure the required $3.5 billion in funding. No official legislation has been enacted, and leaders have not specified exact timelines for construction or completion.

Public transit debate

The other side:

Critics spoke out during public comment, arguing that streetcars represent an inefficient form of mass transit. Opponents cited data showing operating costs ranging from $24 to $98 per passenger mile, urging council members to manage taxpayer funds carefully.

Future transit plan

What's next:

Mayor Andre Dickens, MARTA, and Beltline Inc. must collaborate to develop a viable financial plan to present to the city by January.