The Brief Missing Georgia woman Debbie Vernice Kkkyha was last known to be at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center in Knox County, Tennessee, where she was admitted for a mental evaluation and a fractured shoulder following a multi-county police pursuit. Union County authorities confirmed they held no criminal charges against Mrs. Kkkyha, meaning she was free to leave the medical facility independently upon her release; her current location remains unknown. Her husband, Abdua Abduhulah Kkkyha, was discharged from the hospital, booked into jail on Union County charges, and transferred to the Knox County Jail, where he remains held.



New details have emerged in the search for 63-year-old Debbie Vernice Kkkyha, a Gwinnett County woman who vanished in early August alongside her husband after traveling into East Tennessee.

Search for Debbie Vernice Kkkyha

What we know:

According to law enforcement, the couple was involved in a multi-county police pursuit across East Tennessee that ultimately ended in Union County around August 26. Following the stop, both Mr. and Mrs. Kkkyha were transported to Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center for treatment and psychiatric evaluations.

While her husband, Abdua Abduhulah Kkkyha, was released from medical care and subsequently booked into custody on Union County charges, before being transferred to the Knox County Jail, Mrs. Kkkyha remained admitted at Tennova North for treatment of a fractured shoulder and further evaluation.

What we don't know:

Because Union County authorities filed no criminal charges against Mrs. Kkkyha, she was not placed under police hold or custody at the hospital. It remains unclear precisely when she was discharged from the medical facility or where she went after leaving.

Georgia woman missing

What they're saying:

Her family in Georgia reported her missing after losing all communication with the couple on August 3. Family members note that her husband appeared to be experiencing a severe mental breakdown in the weeks leading up to their disappearance.

Mrs. Kkkyha remains listed as a missing person through the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Debbie Vernice Kkkyha’s whereabouts, or anyone who may have assisted her following her hospital stay, is strongly urged to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.