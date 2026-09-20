2 children killed, 2 women injured in DeKalb County shooting

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The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting on North Hairston Road that killed an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy. A 19-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman were also shot and remain in stable condition at a local hospital. Detectives believe an earlier fight or disagreement led to the fatal gunfire.



An 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy died after a shooting on North Hairston Road that DeKalb County investigators suspect stemmed from an earlier argument.

What we know:

Officers arrived at 1075 North Hairston Road following reports of multiple people shot.

The address is listed as the Nissan Golden Gate apartment community in Stone Mountain.

They found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

First responders rushed a 12-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

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Paramedics also took a 19-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman to a local hospital, where both are listed in stable condition.

Preliminary evidence indicates the violence may link back to a fight or disagreement from earlier in the day.

"This is an unimaginable loss for the families involved and our entire community. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy," the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement.

A DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson added that this is not an active shooter situation and nearby residents are not in danger.

What we don't know:

Detectives are actively working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or identified any suspects.

Officials have not announced any arrests as the investigation remains active.

Detectives have not yet determined whether the victims are related.