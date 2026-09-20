Cobb Animal Services director targeted in home bomb threat

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The Brief Mativa James Taoipu, 36, faces charges after allegedly threatening the director of Cobb County Animal Services. Investigators tracked an email threatening a bomb attack and calling the official a serial killer to Washington state. Police booked Taoipu into the Cobb County Jail on a $5,000 bond following the threat.



A Washington state man faces criminal charges after investigators tracked a bomb threat made against the Cobb County Animal Services director back to his home.

What we know:

Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond received an email calling him an "animal seriel killer," according to officials.

The sender also threatened to bomb Hammond's house.

Investigators traced the digital message to 36-year-old Mativa James Taoipu in Washington state.

Authorities arrested Taoipu and booked him into the Cobb County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what motivated the threat against Hammond.

Authorities have not released details regarding whether Taoipu will be extradited or when he will appear in court.