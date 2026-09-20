Tree comes down on southeast Atlanta home as storms blow through

The Brief Severe storms damaged homes in southeast Atlanta, knocking out power for hours and leaving large trees on top of houses. A resident on Browns Mill Road expressed fear that a large, decaying tree outside her home could cause further destruction. Crews worked across affected areas to clear broken limbs and fallen timber following the strong weather system.



Heavy storms swept through southeast Atlanta on Saturday, downing trees, causing widespread power outages and leaving residents concerned about hazardous conditions outside their homes.

A tree that fell through the roof of a home on McWilliams Road near Redford Drive after storms blew through southeast Atlanta on September 20, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we know:

A powerful storm rolled through southeast Atlanta, knocking out power to local neighborhoods for hours and bringing down trees onto residential properties.

Along Browns Mill Road, large branches broke off and fell into yards, while crews began clearing debris with chainsaws.

Caroline Wener, who has lived on Browns Mill Road for years, said a large piece of a dead tree in her front yard crashed down near her house.

She noted that the decaying tree sways near power lines on the busy street and causes damage during strong weather.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of power outages or an official estimate of the financial damage caused by the storm.

It remains unknown whether local utility crews or city workers plan to remove the rest of the dead tree on Browns Mill Road before future storms hit.