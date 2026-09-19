Three arrested in $65K East Point apartment rent fraud scheme

The Brief East Point police arrested Christia Smith, Destiny Dorsey, and Cynthia Dorsey following an extensive investigation into stolen and altered tenant rent money orders. Investigators identified over 120 altered or missing money orders totaling more than $65,000 in losses across 60-plus victims at Fulton Pointe Apartments. Detectives are expanding forensic audits to two additional apartment complexes where the suspects previously worked, noting stolen funds were used for personal expenses, including wedding services.



Three women are facing a battery of felony charges after a rent payment fraud scheme cost more than 60 East Point apartment tenants more than $65,000, according to police.

What we know:

East Point Police said its investigation began in August after a former tenant at Fulton Pointe Apartments on Washington Road reported that their rent money orders were altered and used for non-rental expenses.

Detectives tracing financial and property records uncovered more than 120 missing or altered money orders. Investigators allege the money orders were altered, deposited into personal bank accounts, or used directly for personal purchases, including wedding-related services.

On Monday, arrest warrants were issued for Christia Smith, Destiny Dorsey, and Cynthia Dorsey on charges including computer forgery, fourth-degree forgery, identity theft, money laundering, theft by taking, and conspiracy.

Members of the East Point Police Department and Fugitive Unit, alongside Stockbridge police, arrested Smith and Destiny Dorsey at separate Stockbridge homes on Tuesday. Cynthia Dorsey was taken into custody on Thursday. All three suspects were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed the final dollar amount or total number of victims as forensic audits continue at Fulton Pointe and two other properties.

Authorities have not specified the exact job titles or employment relationship the three women had with the property management company.

Initial court appearance dates and bond details for the three defendants have not yet been released.

What's next:

Police stated they are working with financial institutions and property management companies to identify additional victims and determine the full amount of financial loss.

East Point police urge anyone who suspects their rent payments at Fulton Pointe Apartments were not properly credited to contact the department at 404-551-5395.