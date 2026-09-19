Bulldogs cruise past Razorbacks in SEC season opener

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The Brief Georgia opened SEC play on the road with a decisive 45-10 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Bulldogs built an overwhelming 35-point lead behind a balanced attack led by quarterback Gunner Stockton. Georgia’s defense held the Razorbacks to just 10 points on their home turf while forcing turnovers.



The Georgia Bulldogs opened conference play in commanding fashion on Saturday, storming past the Arkansas Razorbacks for a 45-10 victory at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

What we know:

Building on high-scoring home wins over Tennessee State and Western Kentucky, Georgia took to the road for its first conference test of the season.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton led Georgia's game in both passing and rushing yards. Craig Dandridge Jr. put up 74 receiving yards. For Arkansas, Quarterback KJ Jackson put up 210 passing yards.

Off the field, the matchup followed week-long media attention surrounding past comments from first-year Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield regarding Georgia's program, according to the AP. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stated he spoke directly with Silverfield prior to the game, dismissing the situation as "much ado about nothing" after Silverfield apologized.

Defensively, the Bulldogs suffocated Arkansas' ground game, holding the Razorbacks to just 17 net rushing yards, one touchdown, and a field goal.

What's next:

Georgia returns home to Sanford Stadium in Athens next Saturday, Sept. 26, to host the Oklahoma Sooners.