Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-75/85 SB, Atlanta police say

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on I-75/85 SB near University Avenue SW early Saturday. Responding medical personnel pronounced a male pedestrian dead at the scene after he was struck in a travel lane. The driver involved did not remain on the scene, and the Accident Investigations Unit is investigating.



A pedestrian died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-75/85 SB in Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on 1-75/85 Southbound near University Avenue SW at approximately 4:55 a.m. on Saturday morning. Emergency personnel located a man in the southbound lanes and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates the man walked onto the highway from the Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW ramp before he was struck by a vehicle in a lane of travel.

According to police, the driver involved did not remain on the scene. The Accident Investigations Unit is investigating.

Highway crash search

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit have not released a description of the involved driver or vehicle. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the victim, and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.