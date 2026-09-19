Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-75/85 SB, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. - A pedestrian died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-75/85 SB in Atlanta, according to police.
Atlanta police investigation
What we know:
Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on 1-75/85 Southbound near University Avenue SW at approximately 4:55 a.m. on Saturday morning. Emergency personnel located a man in the southbound lanes and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates the man walked onto the highway from the Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW ramp before he was struck by a vehicle in a lane of travel.
According to police, the driver involved did not remain on the scene. The Accident Investigations Unit is investigating.
Highway crash search
What we don't know:
Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit have not released a description of the involved driver or vehicle. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the victim, and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department.