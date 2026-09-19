Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch: DUI trial delayed pending appeal
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The DUI trial for suspended Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch has been postponed indefinitely while the Georgia Court of Appeals reviews evidence rulings from a previous pre-trial hearing, according to his defense attorney.
What we know:
Couch's attorney, Blake A. Poole, confirmed that Monday's scheduled court date will not take place because the defense is appealing rulings made following a prior evidentiary hearing. Poole noted there is no set date for the trial to resume, as the schedule now depends on how long the state appeals court takes to issue a decision.
The backstory:
Couch was originally arrested on Feb. 27 after deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers stopped his county-issued Chevrolet Tahoe in his driveway. He was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain a lane, and open container violations. Gov. Brian Kemp officially suspended Couch from office in March following an executive committee review.
During a recent pre-trial hearing, Couch's defense team fought to exclude key evidence gathered during the arrest, questioning the legality of officers entering the sheriff's private driveway, the voluntariness of field sobriety tests, and the timing of the implied consent reading. Prosecutors argued that officers legally entered the driveway after observing erratic driving.
State solicitors also presented hospital records showing Couch was treated for severe alcohol intoxication hours before the arrest and noted his blood test following the stop revealed an alcohol concentration well above the legal limit alongside impairing medications.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Triple the limit: New details in Hall Sheriff Gerald Couch's DUI arrest
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- Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch: Deputies testify about erratic driving
- Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch arrested for DUI in county-issued SUV
- Hall Sheriff Gerald Couch returning to work after DUI, attorney says
- Suspended Hall County sheriff arrested on new traffic violations
What we don't know:
It remains unclear when the Georgia Court of Appeals will issue its ruling or how long the trial will be delayed.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by defense attorney Blake A. Poole, court records, and previous FOX 5 reporting.