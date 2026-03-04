Triple the limit: New details in Hall Sheriff Gerald Couch's DUI arrest

article

The Brief Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch had a blood alcohol level of 0.212% when he was arrested for driving under the influence in February. Couch faces charges for DUI, failure to maintain a lane and open container. When questioned, Couch admitted he had started drinking at 6 a.m. that day.



New details are emerging after Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch was allegedly caught serving "all over the roadway" with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit last week in a county-issued SUV.

What we know:

Couch, 63, was charged on Feb. 27 with driving under the influence, failure to maintain a lane and possession of an open container. According to a police report, his blood alcohol level came back at 0.212%, well above the state limit of 0.08%

He was taken to the Hall County jail and released on bond later that night.

Dig deeper:

A Hall County deputy observed him swerving across Green Hill Road around 10:30 a.m. that morning and stated Couch "could not maintain lane at all," according to a police report.

That deputy called Georgia State Patrol to lead the investigation, but continued following the SUV, which was recognized as the sheriff's, until it turned into a private driveway.

Upon making contact, the deputy noticed a smell of alcohol and observed Couch drop his phone as he walked toward the patrol vehicle. Couch admitted he had been driving back from the bank and that he had spilled alcohol in his unmarked SUV.

A responding state trooper also noted he smelled "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath," the report says.

When questioned by the trooper, Couch said he had been drinking Four Lokos and "screwed up." He explained he had started drinking at 6 a.m. but had his last drink at 8 a.m.

Officers searched Couch's SUV and found two open "Bahama Mama" alcohol drinks, according to the incident report.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Couch will be removed from his position as sheriff.