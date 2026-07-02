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Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch: Recall effort launched by residents

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Hall County
Published July 2, 2026 8:14 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 8:14 AM EDT
article

Gerald Couch arrested in Dawson County (Credit: Dawson County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • A recall effort has been launched against Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch.
    • Organizers filed paperwork alleging malfeasance and violations of his oath of office.
    • More than 42,000 valid signatures would be needed to trigger a recall election.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A group of Hall County residents is seeking to recall Sheriff Gerald Couch after filing the paperwork needed to begin the process, according to The Gainesville Times

What we know:

The effort comes weeks after Couch returned to work following his suspension stemming from a DUI arrest in late February. 

Couch's initial suspension by Gov. Brian Kemp began on March 17 following the state investigation. However, authorities extended his suspension until June 17 following a separate arrest in Dawson County in May. 

The recall application alleges the sheriff committed malfeasance, violated his oath of office and failed to perform his duties.

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Officials have confirmed the application contains the required 100 voter signatures, which are now being verified.

Couch's legal proceedings regarding the multiple driving under the influence and open container charges will continue in court.

What's next:

If the application is approved, supporters would need to collect more than 42,000 valid signatures before a recall election could move forward.

Hall CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews