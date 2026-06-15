Hall Sheriff Gerald Couch returning to work after DUI, attorney says

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The Brief Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch will return to active duty following his arrest for a DUI, according to his legal counsel. Legal representatives are asking the public and media to respect the ongoing status of a pending court matter. Couch was arrested on Feb. 27 and faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, possession of an open container and failure to maintain lane.



Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch will return to active duty on Tuesday following a multi-month suspension sparked by driving under the influence charges, according to his legal counsel.

What they're saying:

Couch is reportedly "fit for duty and eager to get back to work for the people of Hall County," according to his attorney, Blake Poole.

Poole also asked that the public and media "respect the pendency of the ongoing legal matter and allow Sheriff Couch the opportunity to do what he does best, lead the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and work toward making Hall County a safer, stronger place to live and raise a family."

Couch said he was grateful for the support of his community and looks forward to being back on the job.

The backstory:

Suspended Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, 63, was charged with multiple counts of driving under the influence, possession of an open container and failure to maintain a lane. A deputy in an unmarked vehicle spotted Couch's county-issued black Chevrolet Tahoe failing to maintain its lane on Green Hill Road around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 27.

The deputy followed the SUV into a private driveway and noticed a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and unsteadiness from Couch.

The Georgia State Patrol took over the scene, where a trooper noted Couch was unstable on his feet.

Court documents later revealed that Couch was rushed to Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville the night before his arrest for alcohol intoxication. A hospital blood test showed his ethanol alcohol content was at a potentially fatal level.

Despite receiving withdrawal medication upon discharge, Couch was spotted buying alcohol later that evening and told investigators he consumed "4 Lokos" hours before his arrest.

Couch's initial suspension by Gov. Brian Kemp began on March 17 following the state investigation. However, authorities extended his suspension until June 17 following a separate arrest in Dawson County in May. Couch's legal proceedings regarding the multiple driving under the influence and open container charges will continue in court.

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