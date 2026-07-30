Atlanta Humane rescues 18 dogs after owner couldn't keep up

The Brief Atlanta Humane rescued more than a dozen of dogs from unsafe conditions on a rural Twiggs County property Wednesday morning. A team brought 18 animals back to the Crisis Response Center in Marietta for medical evaluation and recovery care. The former owner faces no criminal charges, and the animals could be ready for adoption in about a week.



Atlanta Humane animal rescue workers saved dozens of dogs living in unsafe conditions on a Twiggs County property Wednesday before bringing 18 of the animals to a Marietta facility for treatment.

What we know:

Community members and local animal control grew concerned about dozens of dogs roaming an unkempt property in Twiggs County near the Bibb County line. An elderly couple lived on the land, but after the wife died recently, the husband could not care for all the animals.

"Our operation humane team was made aware of an urgent situation that was happening in middle Georgia," said Caroline Parks with Atlanta Humane.

Atlanta Humane drove down Wednesday morning, and with assistance from Macon-Bibb Animal Control, workers caught 18 dogs. The team brought the animals back to metro Atlanta Wednesday afternoon to be cared for at the Crisis Response Center in Marietta.

"These dogs were living in unsafe conditions, the property was unkempt, some are underweight. We didn't see any major medical issues on site, some had fleas and some minor skin conditions," said Caroline Parks with Atlanta Humane.

"We've got chihuahuas, we got some pit bulls, some mixes of some sort, a lot of mutts," said Caroline Parks with Atlanta Humane.

The original owner of the dogs is not being charged.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the total number of dogs that were originally roaming on the property.

What's next:

The rescued dogs will be closely monitored and receive veterinary care at the Marietta center.

"We didn't see major behavioral issues but that can also be an issue in situations like this. They'll recover here and receive veterinary care and medical assistance," said Caroline Parks with Atlanta Humane.

Depending on each dog's specific needs, they could be ready for adoption in a week or so.

"They'll get checked out, and make sure they're healthy so they can be adopted," said Caroline Parks with Atlanta Humane.

Once the dogs are healthy and ready for adoption, workers will transfer them to the Atlanta Humane facility in Atlanta.